Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that the party leadership will tour the state in three teams ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for May this year. “We have no confusion, we are all together, we are going to tour the state in three teams, there is no doubt. "The Congress will face debacle while the lotus will bloom again in the state,” Yeddyurappa said on Saturday after attending a special BJP executive meeting in Bengaluru. He said that the Centre has announced a massive grant to Karnataka in the recently announced Union Budget adding the BJP will win “130-140 seats” in the upcoming elections.

“BJP will come to power, no one can stop it, the rumours about a conflict between me and CM (Bommai) are all false,” he said. The former CM said that the BJP government's developmental projects have “reached the doorsteps of the people”. “We will give more privileges to the people in the state budget and no one can stop the BJP from coming to power in the state."

This confidence should be in all of us,” he said. Yedyurappa also sought to appeal the scheduled classes and backward classes. He asked the party leaders to resolve the issues faced by the scheduled and backward classes. Yedyurappa referred to the cow slaughter ban and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the major achievements of the BJP.

He said that the Ambedkar Spoorti Bhavan is also being built. Taking potshots at the Congress party leaders, he said that they are “only doing bus yatra”. “But we are already seeing dissatisfaction and discontent in Congress. Discontent has already been there within the Congress,” he said. BJP state in-charge Arun Singh speaking on the occasion said that the Yeddyurappa government and the Bommai government have launched many welfare schemes, which he said will bring the BJP back to power in the state.

“It is a blessing to have a leader like Yeddyurappa and we are confident of winning the elections. There is no leader, no leadership in Congress. Many leaders are leaving Congress, they do not know what Rahul Gandhi is talking about. Siddaramaiah makes a statement insulting Hindus, people are aware of it,” he said.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the country was witnessing “Real Amrit Kaal”. He said that Congress was telling lies about free 200 units of electricity if voted to power. “Why was it not given during the Siddaramaiah government? During his time, a young man was jailed for asking for electricity in Sulya. In 2012, the whole of North India was in darkness for three days,” he said. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was infighting in the Congress. He further said that the BJP government has given the “due right to the Banjara community for the first time in the country”. “The Congress is fighting for the post of Chief Minister candidate. The ex-CM is yet to get the constituency while the president of KPCC is doing two separate yatras,” he said.