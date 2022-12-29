Shivamogga (Karnataka): Police registered a case against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday for her alleged inflammatory speech at a convention organized recently by a pro-Hindu outfit.

Officials said, "the case has been registered at the Kote police station, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh." According to police, the case has been registered against the Bhopal MP under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, and race), 153B, 268, 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Thakur on December 25 said that "Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists. Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's southern region annual convention here, she had also said that "if someone attacks us and infiltrates our house, we have the right to self-protection."

She further said, "Keep weapons in your homes. Don't know what situation will arise. Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right."

Initially, the matter was complained to Shivamogga MP G K Mithun Kumar on Tuesday alleging that Thakur made "hate speech". However, stating that the complaint was received through mail, the SP had asked the complainant to appear before the jurisdictional police officer. Following this, the local Congress leader on Wednesday lodged the complaint at the police station.