Bengaluru: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Monday moved Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a bribery case where his son accepted the bribe to give orders to contractors for supplying chemicals at Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL), manufacturer of Mysore sandal soap. Virupakshappa, who was KDSL chairman, had quit after his son's arrest.

Virupakshappa's lawyer pleaded before the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking an urgent hearing of the petition. The court said that the hearing will be held on Tuesday. Channagiri MLA said he is not involved though a case has been registered against him. "The Lokayukta police are likely to arrest me and so I have sought anticipatory bail," he said.

The MLA has been under the scanner of the anti-corruption wing of the Lokayukta after his son was caught taking Rs 40 lakhs in bribery and Rs 6 crore was seized from his house and Rs 1.7 crore from the KSDL office. It was learnt that Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakhs for awarding a contract for supplying chemicals to KSDL. When Madal was receiving Rs 40 lakhs, the Lokayukta police raided and arrested Prashant with the money. After this, the Lokayukta police raided the offices and houses of Virupakshappa and his son in Bengaluru and Chennagiri and seized crores of rupees.

After he submitted his resignation from the KSDL chairman's post, Virupakshappa went into hiding, apprehending arrest. The MLA has now approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, sources said the Lokayukta officials were in the process of issuing a lookout notice to Virupakshappa as he had reportedly absconded after his son's arrest. Efforts are on to issue a notice under CrPC 41(a), sources said.