Bengaluru (Karnataka): Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested Prashanth Kumar, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, at his Bengaluru residence while receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe. The arrest of Kumar, employed as the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, took place in Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited premises. KSDL is renowned for its manufacturing of Mysore Sandal Soap.

Notably, the accused's father, who represents the Channagiri constituency in Davangere district, is the KDSL chairman. Speaking about the matter, police informed that at least three bags full of cash had been recovered from the spot. All three have been seized, they also informed.

The money was received by Virupakshappa, KSDL chairman, for procurement of raw material. The scheme to apprehend was put in place around 7 pm. The accused is the son of the BJP MLA, sources within KSDL were quoted as saying.

Explaining the outline of the arrest and seizure, Lokayukta officials noted that the contractor who was providing the bribe, which would ensure secure a deal to produce raw materials for soap, detergent and other sanitary products, approached them a week back. Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Servies (KAS) officer, was accused of having originally demanded Rs 81 lakh from the contractor.

Meanwhile, attending a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on February 23, urged the people to put their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. The HM promised the end of corruption in the state, as well as noting it would become "number one in South India" if it elected a BJP government for the second time.