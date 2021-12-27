Belagavi (Karnataka): BJP MLA from Hyderabad Raja Singh has sparked controversy after his recent comment on the protection of 'Hindutva' in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was in Belagavi to inaugurate Hindu Sneha Milan organised by some pro-Hindu organisations during which he said that Hindutva was under threat from Islamic and Christian forces. He also gave a call to youth to defend Hindutva from destructive forces.

He said “Hindus should protect themselves. That is because neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the one in the State will protect Hindutva.”

“I will give a call to youth come onto the streets with swords and protect dharma,’’ he added.

He also said that some groups were trying to finish off Hindus by forcible mass conversions adding that Hindus should form teams in villages to fight forcible conversions.

Further attacking the Congress, he also said that the party trying to create division among Hindus. Congress wants to organise fights between Hindus.

READ: BJP MLA slams Owaisi for his remarks on abrogation of article 370