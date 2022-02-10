Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka BJP MLA MP Renukacharya sparked a controversy after he remarked that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women ‘excite’ men, as he tried to make his case for girl students in colleges to either wear uniform or dress that fully cover their body. The Honnali MLA was reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweet over the hijab row.

“Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women,” she had tweeted.

“Priyanka Gandhi is a woman, a Congress leader…..we are not questioning the fundamental rights of women (on the hijab issue).

Kerala and Bombay High Courts have said that uniform is mandatory at schools and colleges, the government has also said the same. Using bikini word for girl student’s (dress) is ignoble,” Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “While studying in colleges, students should wear uniforms or a dress that fully covers their body. Rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women excite men, which is not good because women have respect in our country, we regard them as mothers.” The former Minister also demanded that Priyanka Gandhi withdraw her statement and apologise to girl students and women.

However, later the MLA offered an apology to women over his remarks. “If my remarks have hurt any of my sisters, I would tender an apology,” he said while maintaining that he never intended to hurt or insult any women.

