Kalaburagi: A BJP leader was brutally murdered in Sedam town of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Monday. The deceased Mallikarjuna Muthlaya (64) was sleeping in the electronic shop he owned when the incident occurred, police said. The miscreants reportedly stabbed the BJP leader in his private parts with a knife and tied a rope around his neck and fled the spot. On receiving information, Sedam BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur visited the place. Based on a complaint, police registered a case regarding the murder of the leader and are investigating.

The murdered Mallikarjuna Muthyala was with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS). Recently, he left JDS and joined BJP. He also participated in the Sahakara Sapthaha programme attended by Chief Minister Bommai on Sunday.