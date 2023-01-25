Bengaluru: The Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP in Karnataka of attempting to 'cover up' the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in which already an ADGP rank officer has been arrested. The grand old party said the prime accused in the case, R D Patil has written to the Lokayukta alleging that the investigating officer of the scam had demanded Rs three crore to shut the case and already Rs 76 lakh has been paid.

Noting that the letter to the Lokayukta is in public domain, it demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and a probe by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court into the scam. This letter by RD Patil clearly accuses the investigating officer of demanding Rs 3 crore of bribe. Rs 76 lakh of bribe in the PSI scam as per the letter has been delivered to the investigating officer. All this with a view to dilute and finish the entire PSI scam, the Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, said in a press conference.

Showing what he claims is the letter, to the reporters, he said Rs 2.24 crore has further been sought in order to close and dilute the PSI scam. So what's happening under the nose of Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra? Firstly, they denied the PSI scam, then they don't investigate the scam, after state-wide massive protests when the investigation happens, nearly 100 people are arrested.

Exams for the PSI posts were held in 2021. As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for the exam. The results were out in January 2022. Later, allegations surfaced that those who performed poorly in descriptive writing secured maximum marks in Paper 2. Then ADGP Amrit Paul was heading the recruitment division when the scam broke out and the OMR sheets were allegedly tampered with in the office.

However, the police department has denied any irregularities in the recruitment test. It was also alleged that over 300 candidates had paid around Rs 80 lakhs as bribe to officials for the post. Surjewala claimed that the officer who is in the police custody wants to make a statement before a judge regarding the PSI scam, but the government does not permit him to do so.

The current episode reflects a sinister design to shut down the PSI scam, to put a lid over it, so that the real culprits sitting in the citadels of power including the role of the former home minister, the current CM Basavaraj Bommai and the Home Minister Jnanendra is never examined, the Congress leader alleged. Seeking the resignation of the state HM Jnanendra, Surjewala said, "He has no right to continue for a minute after this letter has come in the public domain. He stressed that a judicial probe monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court is the only way forward. (PTI)