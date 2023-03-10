Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday has constituted an Election Campaign Committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and an Election Management Committee with Shobha Karandlaje of Karnataka BJP as its Convenor ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The announcement hints that the party's top brass has ticked Bommai's name for the party's Chief Minister's face.

The Election Campaign Committee has former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa, National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Karnataka State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and state Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra, among others as its members.

The Election Management Committee has Union Minister Bhagavanta Khuba, Karnataka Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, state Vice Presidents Nirmal Kumar Surana, Tejaswini Ananthkumar, former state minister Arvind Limbavali, Tejaswini Ananthkumar, former Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Raghunath Rao Malkapure, among others as its members.

Also read: Congress asks Bommai to quit, want tainted BJP MLA arrested; leaders prevented from rallying to CM's residence; detained

Karnataka will go to polls in May later this year. This is the only State in south India where the BJP has managed to stay in power on its own and in alliance during previous tenures. The BJP is fighting the anti-incumbency and haver resorted to change the heads of the government.

The word around is that the saffron party has lost the support of a dominant group - Lingayats after it removed Lingayat leader BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister. Sources in the BJP say that Yeddyurappa has grown out of favour with the Shah-Modi power-duo in the party. However, the leader continues to maintain his hold over the Lingayat vote bank.

The party's election manager Amit Shah has been frequenting the state since last month and party president JP Nadda too have been making Karnataka as his base to reach out several communities ranging from traders to caste groups. They have been lending their ears to the demands put forward and have been assuring positive response towards the same.