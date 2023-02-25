Bhatkal (Karnataka): Police detained a woman and her father in the brutal murder of her father-in-law and three other family members in Bhatkal taluk of Uttarkannada district on Friday, officials said. The accused have been identified as Vidya and her father Shridhar. The multiple murders allegedly took place over a suspected property dispute.

The accused duo was detained for questioning on Saturday for their suspected role in the murder of the four family members the preceding day. Police said that the four family members were attacked with a sharp object leading to their on spot death. Vidya's brother Vinay who is also accused in the murder is absconding in the case.

Vidya's father in law Shambhu Bhat (65), his wife Madevi Bhat (45), son Rajeev Bhat (34) and daughter-in-law Kusuma Bhat (30) were found murdered at Onibagilu Hadavalli village on Friday. A child of the family who was sleeping inside the house and another child who was in the neighboring house have escaped from the attack.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the murder took place in the wake of a property dispute. It is said that Shambhu Bhat's elder son Shridhar Bhat, who was the husband of Vidya, died due to a terminal illness after which the accused demanded a share in the property. After negotiations, Shambhu Bhat agreed to give daughter-in-law Vidya a certain share in the property.

However, Vidya was not satisfied. The grudge culminated in the murder of the four family members on Friday, police said. A police official said that special teams have been formed to crack the gruesome murder case. Further investigation is going on.