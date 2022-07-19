Bengaluru: Two relatives of a Bengaluru woman were on Monday arrested for blackmailing her for Rs 25 lakh after clandestinely filming her private meetings with her boyfriend, police said. The arrested persons were identified as Usha and Suresh. As per the police, the woman had met her lover in a hotel in the outskirts of Bengaluru twice, and the accused, who knew about this, had fixed a secret camera in the hotel room and recorded their private moments.

The accused had later sent the video to the victim after a few days on Whatsapp. They had called her up and blackmailed her to give them Rs 25 lakh, threatening her that if she failed to pay up, they would make her video viral, police said. When the woman did not give the money, Usha claimed that she had got the video from someone on her mobile.

Usha tried to scare her by telling that the person who had sent the video had threatened to make the CD of the private video and send it to her family members. Unable to take the pressure, the victim had approached the Bengaluru police, who nabbed the accused. (IANS)