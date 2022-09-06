Bengaluru: A 32-year old nurse was fatally run over by a water tanker lorry in the IT capital on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the driver was allegedly hooked to the mobile phone while driving the tanker which had led to the accident.

Police said the deceased paramedical staff was identified as Asha, (32), was heading home after work from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) when the mishap occurred before a Public School near Laggere bus stand.

A video footage of the accident showed that Asha riding a two-wheeler on her lane and the tanker lorry swerving to its left and hitting Asha. She lost balance of the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of lorry while the tanker driver kept driving on despite the onlookers raising an alarm.

An injured Asha was rushed to KIMS where she succumbed to the injuries not responding to the treatment. The lorry driver abandoned the tanker in the neighbourhood and fled the scene. Rajaji Nagar Traffic Police has registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding driver.