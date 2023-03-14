Bengaluru: In a twist to the Bengaluru airhostess death case, the city police confirmed on Tuesday that the victim did not die by suicide but was murdered by her boyfriend from Kerala. The Bengaluru police have already arrested her boyfriend in the case after her parents registered a complaint against the suspect at Koramangala Police Station.

"The air hostess case is not suicide. it is a murder. The boyfriend has been arrested," CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East division of Bengaluru Police said on Tuesday. 28-year-old Archana Dhiman who hailed from Himachal Pradesh died after falling off the fourth floor of Renuka Residency apartment in Koramangala during the early hours of Saturday.

Archana had flown into the city from Dubai a few days ago to meet her boyfriend, Adesh, who is the accused in the case. Adesh, is an IT professional who hails from Kerala's Kochi. According to DCP CK Baba, there was a heated argument between the two on the day of the alleged murder.

It was also found out during the interrogation that both of them were having drinks on the night of the incident. Adesh pushed Archana down from the fourth floor of Renuka Apartment. Technical evidence is being collected and examined in this regard, the DCP added.

Also read: Airhostess who flew from Dubai to Bengaluru dies mysteriously

Archana was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors on arrival. Adesh who had called up the police to report the incident stated initially that the airhostess was sitting on the parapet from his balcony when she tripped and fell down, leading to her death.