Bengaluru: Some traffic police officers in Bengaluru went out of their way to help two children, who lost their parents in a road accident, clear the hospital bills.

According to police, Vijayakala (37) died on the spot in Byatarayanapura area last week, while his husband Yogendra (41) died three days later at a private hospital in Nagarabhavi. In the mournful situation, the children who lost their parents were not able to pay Rs 5,72,000 for hospital bills.

Also read: J&K: Off-duty cop killed, another injured in Bijbehara road accident

Bengaluru West Division Traffic Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, along with Byatarayanpura Traffic Station Inspector Rupa Hadagali and Annapurneshwari Nagar Police Station Inspector Lohit, came forward and talked to the hospital administration and got the fees waives.