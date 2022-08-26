Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Wednesday helped a mother and her 12-year-old daughter to reunite after the girl was unable to get down from a bus due to a heavy rush and was left alone on the bus as her mother got down at the destined stop.

On August 24, Bengaluru Traffic Police reunited a daughter who was separated from her mother for some time. The woman, a resident of Lagger in Bengaluru, got down with her luggage near CMTI Junction while coming from Hebbala to Tumakuru by bus. With her daughter stuck in the bus, the vehicle moved forward, leaving the mother in despair. "They were separated for some time and both were anxious," said the police.

During this time, the police of Yashwantapura traffic station came to her help. SI Rajashekhar, constables Manjanna, Chandrashekhar, and Shivakumar, who immediately started an operation with two teams, found the girl in the bus and brought her back to her mother. Senior officials and the public appreciated the police team's work as mother and daughter heaved sighs of relief.