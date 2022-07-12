Bengaluru: Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday detained Hindu activists who had entered the city's Idgah Maidan to observe a bandh called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation, which claims the ground is for the public usage and not a Waqf Board property. Security was subsequently beefed up in the surrounding areas, with a holiday being declared in schools and colleges in the locality.

About 50 right-wing organisations, including Hindu Jana Jagriti Samithi, Vishwa Sanatana Parishat, Sri Rama Sena, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Jagaran Samithi, have extended their support to the bandh. The police department has 4 ACPs, 12 Police Inspectors, 30 PSI, 60 ASIs, 350 police constables and 4 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and 3 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR) ready to deal with the situation.