Bengaluru: A man in Bengaluru hogged the limelight after getting a furry friend for a hefty price tag of Rs 20 crore to be precise. According to reports, Satish S, a long-time breeder, and president of the Indian Dog Breeders' Association, who owns a kennel in the city, received information about the dog from a breeder located in Hyderabad.

The breeder contacted him, informing him about the Caucasian Shepherd, an extremely rare breed in India, which is originally discovered in and around the Caucasus mountains, in countries such as Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Dagestan, Ossetia, Turkey and more. Named 'Cadabom Hayder', after a kennel Satish owns, it recently participated at a dog show in the Trivandrum Kennel Club and won a total of 32 medals.

Also read: Delhi HC quashes FIR against the dog owner for pet biting neighbour

Currently, Hayder is aged 1.5 years and weighs more than 100 kg. A news report quoted Satish as saying the head of the dog measured about 38 inches and its shoulders were close to 34 inches. Even though the breed originates from colder climates, Satish said it will remain in an air-conditioned room in his Bengaluru residence, and would undergo regular grooming, including brushing of its thick fur coat, ear-cleaning, and will also have its nails clipped. This is not Satish's first expensive canine purchase. In 2016, he became the first person in India to import two Korean Mastiffs for Rs 2 crore. He noted, however, that owning a Caucasian Mastiff was a dream for him for the last 20-odd years, which has now come true.