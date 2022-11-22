Bengaluru: A man in Karnataka's Bengaluru murdered his friend over money and then brought the body to the police station in his car. The accused Rajashekhar killed Maheshappa in Avalahalli area of the city on Monday evening and then drove to Ramamurthynagar police station along with the body to surrender.

As per the accused, the slain had received money from several people on the pretext of helping them get loans from nationalized banks. Maheshappa, who knew Rajashekhar for around 13 years, did not live up to the promise and even failed to return the money he had received from the people including Rajashekhar.

On Monday, there was an argument between the two in the car near Avalahalli when in a fit of rage, Rajashekhar hit Maheshappa on the head with a rod. The accused, as per the police, gave a statement that Maheshappa died in the car. The police registered a case of murder and are further interrogating the accused.

Maheshappa, a resident of Himanagundi village in Nanjanagudu joined the Cooperative Sangh and got money from many people whom he promised to help avail loans under many schemes in different banks. However, even after months of getting the money, Maheshappa failed to get them the loans. Accused Rajashekhar had sold his house to pay the money and lost his temper when his friend duped him.