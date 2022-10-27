Bengaluru: The decomposed body of a man was found on Thursday inside a car parked near Hennagara Gate in Karnataka for four days, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chetan Kumar (35), a resident of Veerabhadra Nagar, Bengaluru.

On October 24, the man left home to go to Tirupati but died in the middle of the road, police said. The police removed the body from the car and sent it to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Hebbagodi police station regarding the incident.

