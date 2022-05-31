Bengaluru: Barely a month after a gruesome case of acid attack on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru, the anomaly has returned again. A dispute between two friends turned violent on Sunday night, with one splashing the other with diluted sulfuric acid. The victim received about 30% burn injury and was shifted to Victoria Hospital in the city.

The accused, one Janata Adak, and the victim, Mantu Santra, were both identified as native residents of West Bengal employed in Bengaluru's Cubbonpete area. After the crime, Adak fled the area and was later arrested in Mysore. A case regarding the crime was registered in Bengaluru's Halasoor Gate Police Station.

Also read: Chennai man kills wife, two children with wood cutting machine, ends his life thereafter