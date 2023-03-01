Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A woman identified as Leela Pavithra Neelamani, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, who was living in Bengaluru was stabbed over 15 times yesterday by her lover. The accused namely Dinakar Banala attacked the AP woman after she refused to marry him, said DCP, East division, Bengaluru City.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the differences arose after the marriage proposal was rejected due to caste considerations. The girl's family members did not give their consent for the marriage. When Leela Pavithra informed her lover about the same, he got furious, sources said.

Later, the accused targetted the woman more after she tried to maintain distance from him. He finally got hold of her and stabbed her several times. The woman sustained multiple injuries. The incident took place right in front of the office where the girl was working. The accused has been arrested, the DCP of East Division said.

The grievously injured girl has been admitted to a hospital. As the brutal attack took place in front of her office, her colleagues have given information to the police about it. The girl's condition is stated to be critical as she has suffered bleeding injuries on account of multiple stabbings. The information has been passed on to the girls' parents back in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh.

The police registered a case and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is on. The police spoke to the employees of the office where the woman has been working.