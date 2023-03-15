Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a dejected youth allegedly killed his girlfriend before trying to commit suicide in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. A police official said that the incident took place in the Wilson Garden police station of Bangalore where the woman was killed by her lover named Manoj.

After going home, Manoj also tried to commit suicide but failed to kill himself. Monoj's family admitted him to the hospital. An official said that Manoj and the woman were in love with each other for some years. However, the girl's family had reservations over the relationship and arranged her marriage with another young man. This led to an argument between the two.

An official said that Manoj on Tuesday evening barged into the woman's house when no one else was there and started a quarrel with her over her marriage. The quarrel turned ugly when Manoj killed the woman by suffocating her with a pillow. Later, Manoj went to his home in KP Agrahara also tried to commit suicide and was admitted to the hospital by his family.

Following the incident, the Wilson Garden police station registered a case of murder into the incident. DCP Srinivas Gowda of the Central Division said that the accused is currently in the hospital and after his recovery, he will be taken into custody and interrogated in the case. A police official said that during preliminary probe, it surfaced that the couple were engaged in physical relationship and that might be one of the reason behind the murder.