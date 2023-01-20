Bengaluru: In yet another incident of road rage reported from Karnataka, a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for about a kilometre following an argument in Bengaluru on Friday. Police said two cars, a Tata Nixon and a Maruti Swift collided with one another in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. The Tata Nixon was being driven by a woman identified as Priyanka. A man, whom police identified as Darshan, was driving the Swift.

Following the collision, the two had an argument and when Darshan went to stop her car, Priyanka started the ignition of her vehicle. Darshan jumped over the car's bonnet and Priyanka drove the car for about a kilometre. After Priyanka stopped the car, Darshan and his friends broke the car's parts. Darshan reportedly suffered no injuries in the incident.

The woman, her husband, and one more person have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy. The accused woman's husband Pramod, too, lodged a counter-complaint against Darshan and his three friends accusing them of beating him and molesting his wife. Police arrested five people in this connection. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In a similar incident, a person dragged a 71-year-old man by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Muthappa, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said. The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter. The accused scooter rider, however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the video showed. As the video went viral on social media, police swung into action and caught the accused scooter rider.