Bengaluru: A 38-year-old mini goods vehicle driver was crushed to death when the plywood and glass sheets he was transporting toppled on him in Subramanyapura police station limits on Wednesday. Shankar G, owner-cum-driver of a mini goods vehicle bearing registration number KA 50 B 1773, was crushed between the toppling sheets and the vehicle’s body at 2.30 pm.

Noticing Shankar getting crushed under the weight of the heavy sheets, people close by rushed to lift the sheets, but they could not remove them quickly enough. They eventually broke the glass sheets, lifted Shankar out, and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed. The Subramanyapura police were informed about the incident after his death. Police said Shankar must have suffocated since the plywood and glass sheets fell on his chest. His body bore no cut marks.

The glass sheets were brought from Amrithalli to a shop in Vasantapura in a mini goods truck. Shankar’s wife filed a complaint at Subramanyapura police station stating that it was a case of clear negligence, police said.