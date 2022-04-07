Bangalore: A man poured petrol on his son and set him on fire on Thursday, after an argument over money. The incident took place in Azad Nagar, surrounding Chamarajapet police station.

The victim, identified as Arpit, had lost Rs 12,000 last week. Angered by the loss, his father, Surendra, poured petrol over Arpit, who fled the house. Surendra, however, followed Arpit outside and set him on fire. A CCTV footage of the incident shows Arpit, engulfed in flames, running across the area.

The locals extinguished the fire and rushed Arpit to Victoria Government Hospital for treatment, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The police department said that Arpit died without responding to treatment.

The police have registered a case in the matter. Surendra has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway, police said.

