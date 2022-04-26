Bengaluru: After a complaint from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti that Clarence School, situated in Bengaluru, was forcing the Bible upon students, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said that there was no provision for the "adoption of religious texts in any institution". Speaking to the media at a press conference, the minister also stated that the Education Department would send a notice to the school.

"Children of all religions come to Clarence School. Under a democratic system, the Department of Education takes action. All Christian educational institutions in the state have been closely monitored. Similarly, all BEOs (Block Education Officers) have been instructed to go to Christian schools for investigation.

They ask during admission whether we are ready to learn Bible. If we say no, then no admission. But this is not right. A text review of all Christian educational institutions has been instructed," Nagesh said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath, directing the latter to submit a report into the incident within seven days. The Commission stated that it has been brought to notice that the school has been imposing Christian religious views on children by making them study the Bible, further noting that it was also making it mandatory for the students to attend Christian prayers early in the morning on a daily basis.

Principal of the school, Jerry George Mathew, on Monday, said that it would consult its advocates to ensure how to deal with the issue. Mathew had further said that the institution would abide by local rules. "We're aware that some people are upset about one of the policies of our school. We're a peace-loving and law-abiding school. We've consulted our advocates on this matter & we'll follow their advice. We won't break law of the land", Mathew had said.