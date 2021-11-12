Bengaluru: A doctor running a private hospital in north Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of urinating on the auto driver after thrashing him for allegedly insulting his friend after consuming alcohol.

Muruli (26), a Yelahanka resident, was an auto driver. Police arrested a private hospital doctor Rakesh Shetty after a complaint was lodged by the auto driver and handed him over to judicial custody.

Police are searching for the other absconding accused. The accused Rakesh runs a private hospital in Bengaluru. He use to travel in Muruli's auto several times. Thus he became a friend of Muruli.

On November 4, he called up Muruli and asked him to bring a parcel of Biryani to the Country Club near Bangalore. As suggested by doctor Rakesh, lab technician Mahesh also went along with auto driver to country club with food parcel. Later, doctor asked him to pick another doctor(Swamy) from the hospital. When the auto driver returned, Rakesh scolded him and beat him up.

Auto driver Muruli said, "I have known the doctor for quite some time and he asked me to get food to the club and I did. They had already consumed alcohol and they forced me to consume. Further, Rakesh asked me to bring another doctor called Swamy from the hospital. I brought him in my auto. When I returned, he scolded me for coming late and alleged that I abused his friend in front of others. My caste was also abused. They locked me inside a bathroom and beat me up with beer bottles and other objects. They urinated in my mouth and on my body as well."

Muruli has lodged a complaint in Bangalore police station about the incident and the main accused was arrested by the police.

Confirming the same, DCP KK Baba said, "The accused have been booked under IPC sections 323( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is underway."