Bengaluru: A total of 24 gold biscuits worth a whopping Rs 1.37 crore was seized from a passenger seat of an IndiGo Airlines plane that arrived at Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Dubai on Tuesday.

Customs officials seized the gold and further probe is underway. Gold biscuits weighing a total of 2.80 kg arrived concealed on IndiGo airlines flight 6E 096. Investigators suspect that the gold was placed under the seat as part of a smuggling plan for the pieces to be retrieved later by another gang member.

The flight packed with passengers from UAE landed at KIA around 10.30am on Tuesday and all passengers disembarked the plane. Following a tip on the presence of large quantities of gold being smuggled on the aircraft, sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Bengaluru Customs at the KIA terminal boarded the plane and combed it thoroughly to spot two bar-like items sealed in gray-coloured duct tape stuck to the bottom of a passenger seat.

Officers removed them and cut it open to find a total of 24 gold biscuits which was later weighed by officials.

Also read: BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over arms smuggling