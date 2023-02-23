Bengaluru: Bengaluru's 74th City Civil Court on Thursday issued an interim injunction and restrained nearly 60 media organizations and IPS officer D Roopa from making defamatory statements against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. Rohini Sindhuri had filed an application before the Additional City and Sessions Judge and sought a restraining order against 59 media organizations and Roopa from making defamatory statements against her in City Civil Court.

The court heard the interlocutory application and issued a notice to the respondent IPS officer D Roopa. It then adjourned the hearing to March 7. The court sought a response from the respondents within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Subsequently, the court has directed not to harm the dignity and character of Rohini Sindhuri.

Also read: IAS vs IPS row: Rohini moves court, RTI activist questions Roopa; releases audio

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri had filed an application in the City Civil Court seeking a restraining order against D Roopa for making any defamatory statement in the media and prohibiting it from being broadcast. The City Civil Court of Bengaluru, which heard the case filed in this regard, completed the hearing and reserved the order on Wednesday.

Sindhuri alleged that Roopa had obtained details about her illegally and released them in the public domain. The original suit was filed on February 21 days after Roopa posted photos of Sindhuri on her Facebook page alleging that the latter had sent it to three IAS officers. The IPS officer had also published photos of the IAS officer meeting a Minister.