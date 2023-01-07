Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday issued a body warrant against Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha, for dishonouring the court's order in an alleged misappropriation case, sources said. The 4th Additional ACMM Court of Bengaluru has directed Chitradurga Superintendent of Police, K. Parashuram, to produce the accused seer before the court on February 9, as per the sources.

A body warrant, also called a bench warrant or writ of body attachment, is issued by a judge to authorise a person's arrest in a civil or criminal matter. Such a warrant is issued when a person does not comply with an order, including not appearing for court proceedings. The accused seer did not attend the court proceedings in connection with misappropriation of property belonging to the Tippashetty Mutt in Bengaluru.

The case was lodged against him in 2009. It was alleged that the property worth Rs 8 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru was disposed of for just Rs 49 lakh. The allegations also include illegally selling 7.18 acres of land belonging to the Tippashetty Mutt in Sulikere near Kengeri. Charges of fraud and breach of trust have also been levelled against him. The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against him for not attending its proceedings even after the court issued summons.

The accused seer also faced charges under the POCSO Act in another case. The alleged sexual assault case of two minor girls by head pontiff of the Chitradurga Murugaswamy Mutt created a storm at that time. The hospital medical report has ruled out sexual assault in the case. Head pontiff Shivamurthy Murthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 last year days after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping two minor girls.

But the medical report of one of the alleged victims from Chitradurga district hospital gynecologist has revealed that there were no injuries to the private parts of the girl, hence, rape cannot be established.