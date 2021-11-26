Bengaluru: Mild tremor with noise akin to blast sounds in parts of Bengaluru sent residents in several areas into a tizzy on Friday.

Residents in Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharati, RR Nagar and Kaggalipura localities experienced mild tremors and blast sounds.

However, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said, "The seismographs show no sign of local tremor or earthquake."

Today between 11:50 am to 12:15 pm, citizens experienced ground shaking which made utensils tumble and also blast sounds, according to some locals.

Meanwhile, ETV Bharat contacted Indian Air Force regarding any flying exercise around that area, but IAF has not yet responded.