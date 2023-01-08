Bengaluru: A division of the Bengaluru city police has made body-worn cameras mandatory for the police personnel deployed on night patrolling duty. In an order issued by South East Division DCP CK Baba all police teams on the night, patrolling duty were asked to put on body-worn cameras so that verbal altercation between them and the public gets recorded.

Also read: Ludhiana police roped in child artists to spread awareness against Chinese Manja

"Fifty cameras have already been obtained from the department and are being used as per the need. The entire duty period of the staff will be recorded on the camera, which has a continuous video recording facility for approximately 10 hours", said the DCP. "After body-worn cameras, it will not be easy to make fake accusations against the police, while it also restricts police personnel from misusing their power and taking bribes," the DCP added further. Earlier, the city police made body-worn cameras mandatory for traffic police.