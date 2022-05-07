Bengaluru: To change the game when it comes to dealing with the usual weekday afternoon tussle with sleep, Bengaluru start-up WakeFit, recently announced an official napping time for employees in the afternoon. As shared by the company on Twitter, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced via a recent mail that the staff members can now take a quick nap between 2 and 2.30 pm.

"We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch.

A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout. Keeping these in mind, we have decided to normalize afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees" the e-mail read.

To make the initiative work, the company on Twitter announced that it will block the calendar for all its employees during this time. A poster shared by the startup also informed that they are working towards creating "cozy nap pods" and "quiet rooms" in the office to ensure unhindered rest.