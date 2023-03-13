Bengaluru: A short video of an autorickshaw driver asking his passengers to speak in Kannada in the capital has been widely shared with Kannada nationalists hailing him as their own while being criticised for playing the victim card and speaking in English by a few.

In the video, the driver is seen pulling over his autorickshaw while having an argument with his passenger. He seems apparently upset with the passenger and was seen chiding the female passenger for forcing him to speak in Hindi. The video ends after the woman passenger concurs with the auto driver and gets down and walks away.

It is learnt that the woman passenger in the auto told the driver to speak in Hindi. He got angry at this and asked her why he should be speaking in Hindi instead of his local language. The woman objected to the auto driver's remarks and snapped at him saying that she does not know Kannada. Then the driver is heard telling, 'this is Karnataka, our land. You must speak Kannada. Why should I speak Hindi?'.

A fellow passenger has captured the incident on mobile phone and posted it on social media. The video has gone viral on social media and has sparked debate. ETV Bharat could not independently verify the veracity of the video and is not sure about the precise time and location of this incident.

"We should have done this 20 yrs back itself, it's too late now, we are suffering, we see a Hindi Golgolpa (golgappa) seller in every corner of Mysore and Bengaluru (sic)," a Twitter user reacted to the video shared by the Bigg Boss contestant Rupesh Rajanna, who shared and wrote, "This courage should come from every one We should be tell this to the wisely to the relentless arrogant. You speak in Hindi, she told the Kannadiga auto driver. She insisted him to speak in Hindi because she doesn't speak Kannada," in Kannada.

I respect every language but I know only hindi..what should I do..stop going to southern states...this is how I will be welcome...I think let's have VISA for your state..and make your proficiency mandatory...sick (sic), wrote another twitter user. To be honest, he should be working in some Bengaluru corporate office having that kind of soft skill knowledge. Because of rampant Human Resource lobbies talent like him are driving taxies (sic), wrote another person sharing his perspective.

"Auto driver expected to learn Hindi and English to communicate but if he advises to learn few Kannada words then it's problem?" a user said while another hailed the auto driver, "Great auto brother, This should be same attitude of our Kannadigas. Save our mother land and our language."

These people are migrating to Bengaluru for jobs in Lakhs now a days and talking in other language and they don't even want to learn Kannada and when someone asks to speak in Kannada or comfortable to locals then they starts to speak in English to play victim card wow (sic), a tweet read.