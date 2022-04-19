Ramanagara (Karnataka): An auto driver in Bengaluru on Tuesday stabbed his wife (35) to death suspecting her of featuring in a pornographic film he watched about two months back. The auto driver, who was addicted to watching porn, suspected he saw her wife in one of the videos. It is at this point he started questioning her fidelity.

The couple, who were married for nearly 15 years, have five children together. As per police sources, the problem stemmed from the auto driver's longstanding suspicion of his wife having relationships outside marriage. The couple alongside their children had moved to Ramanagar days prior to the incident. According to Ramanagar SP Santosh Babu, the quarrel started yet again, with the husband stabbing his wife and killing her in front of their children. Babu added that following the incident, one of the children ran to his grandfather's house, terrified, to inform him about the crime.