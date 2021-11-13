Mysore: Bank of Baroda at Kodagu district in Karnataka has issued several notices to a minor boy to pay a loan taken by his parents, who lost their lives in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the 16-year-old told about the notices, which he had received from the bank, at a programme organised at the district panchayat hall in collaboration with various departments and organisations to redress the grievances of the people. Briefing the media, the boy said, "I lost my parents in 2020 due to Coronavirus. The bank has issued me a notice in my name to pay the loan taken by my parents."

According to the notices, the minor, who is living with his grandparents now, has to pay Rs 12 lakhs, which was taken by his parents by mortgaging their six acres land.

Taking the suo moto cognizance of the issue, the State Child Protection Commission has directed officials to file an FIR against the bank manager. "It is the violation of children's rights. Officials have been directed to file a complaint against the manager immediately," said Dr Anthony Sabastin, President of the Children's Commission.