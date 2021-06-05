Bengaluru: In the latest development of the Bangladesh woman gang rape crime, it is now revealed that the rape was involved in human trafficking too. The gang nabbed at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru was involved in selling young girls to foreign countries.

Shouboz, the main accused in the case, has made a statement to police, 'pleading guilty of forcing 30-40 young women into prostitution.' His modus operandi was that he was forced them into sex and video graphed the act in the mobile. Using the visuals, he was forcing the victims into prostitution, according to police sources.

Investigations have revealed that the group was selling young girls from India to other countries. The police have now filed a human trafficking case against all the accused along with the rape case.

The investigation into the human trafficking case will begin shortly after the rape case investigation is completed, police said. It is said that the young woman is to be repatriated to her country after completing all the investigations and the police have secured the girl under protection as part of the investigation.

The whole episode came to light after a video clipping emerged where a gang of young men was sexually assaulting a young woman. The video was viral in the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh. The incident came to light after Assam police launched a probe and posted screenshots of the accused from the video. Bangladesh police later found the family members of the victim and coordinated with the Bengaluru police.

The victim was trafficked to Bengaluru from where she managed to escape to Kerala. The accused found her and raped her as a punishment for escaping. The gang of six including two women was later held in Bengaluru and Shouboz and the other two of the gang were shot by Bengaluru police and sustained injuries when they tried to attack the police.