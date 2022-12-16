Bantwala (Dakshina Kannada): An incident of Bajrang Dal activists objecting to a young Hindu woman and Muslim man travelling together in a bus and creating a scene has been reported from the communally sensitive district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, said police on Friday.

The incident took place at Dasakodi near Kalladka on National Highway 75 of Bantwala. The Bajrang Dal activists, who got to know about the woman travelling with her friend in a private bus, tried to stop the bus near the Pump well area in Mangaluru. The activists scolded the woman and asked both to get down from the bus.

Later, they informed the Bantwal police and immediately, they rushed to the spot and took the two to safe custody. The activists told the police that the two were travelling together on a sleeper bus and they suspected it to be a trap. The parents of the woman were called and she was sent home with them, police sources said. Later, the police took up investigation. (With Agency inputs)