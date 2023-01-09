Shivamogga (Karnataka): A Bajrang Dal worker escaped unhurt after he was attacked by an unidentified person in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Monday morning, police said. According to police, the incident took place in Sagar city of Shivamogga district where a young man allegedly waved a machete at Bajrang Dal Sagar City co-convener Sunil on the main road. However, Sunil escaped the attack.

According to police, Sunil used to go to the office near the new bus stand in Sagar by bike. On Monday morning, Sunil was going to the office a young man, who was nearby called Sunil as latter approached him on his bike, the man took a machete from his bike and tried to attack Sunil.

Also read: 2 arrested in Bajrang Dal activist's murder in J'khand

Sunil somehow dodged the attack. Talking to the media, Sunil said, “I was going to the office as usual. At that time, a man from another community called me. When I was approaching him, he tried to attack me with a machete”. The incident has been captured on CCTV. Soon after the attack, various pro-Hindu organisations, including the Sagar Bajarang Dal, took out a procession in Sagar town and protested in front of the Sagar Town Police Station against the attack.

They demanded the arrest of the accused. The police did not issue an official statement about the incident. Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga Mithun Kumar said that three teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who attacked Bajarang Dal's Sagar City co-convener Sunil. A case has also been registered at the Sagar police station in this regard. “No further information about the incident will be released unless the accused is arrested. The investigation continues. Also, I have no information about Sagar bandh being called," the SP said.