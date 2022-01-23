Bengaluru: Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 36-year-old auto driver for raping a minor girl. The incident came to light after the girl's mother filed a complaint with the police. The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, is a resident of Laggere in Bengaluru West.

The victim and her mother live in a rented house next to the accused home. The accused attacked the victim on Saturday after her mother went to work at around 7.30 pm. He gagged the victim with a piece of cloth and raped her. On her return back home, the victim's mother found her in severe pain.

As per the complaint lodged by the mother, Nandini Layout Police filed a case under the POCSO act. The victim has been admitted to the hospital and underwent a medical checkup. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is going on, the police said.

