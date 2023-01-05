Tumakuru: BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday said the party had brought in the politics of 'report card' in India, adding that it would approach the assembly elections in Karnataka with the same. "Every one of our leaders, thumping their chests with pride, will say we had promised this and we have done it. We have also achieved feats which we have not promised" he said.

Taking pot shots at the Opposition Congress, Nadda said that the latter stood for "corruption, commission, and casteism". Suggesting party workers and heads of 'shakti kendras' to let people know that both incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have gone out of their way for the progress of the state, the BJP president indicated strategies such as organizing 'tiffin meetings' at the Kendras and various booths were a good way to strengthen social cohesion.

Those in attendance included BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Ministers J C Madhuswamy, B C Nagesh, Araga Jnanendra, and others. Hailing the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he observed that "the political culture has totally changed." Nadda also put forward the idea of an 'able booth', wherein people irrespective of 'religion, caste, age, and gender' would be welcomed and included.

Reactinng to veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark towards Chief Minister B S Bommai, Nadda said the remark had 'pained' him. "I was pained with such a statement. He has brought down the standard of Karnataka's politics. A leader is known by the statement he gives," said the BJP national president.