Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): An owner of a coffee plantation in Karnataka has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, who later suffered a miscarriage, for making a video related to the case of locking up Dalit workers. The woman is being treated at the Chikkamagaluru district hospital. She was allegedly assaulted by Jagdish Gowda, the owner of the plantation, a local police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Pura village of Jenugadde near Balehonnur in Karnataka. Narrating what had happened to her, victim Arpita said, "Rs 9 lakh advance was given by the owner while joining the coffee plantation. Now he is asking the workers to return the money when they said they would go elsewhere to work."

Allegations were made that the owner assaulted them even though they asked for some time to settle the money. A case has been registered against the accused in the Balehonnur police station under sections 504, 323, and 342 including SC and ST atrocities. The police are conducting further investigation into the matter.