Bellary (Karnataka): A Congress leader, who was participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Bellary, on Friday. Shali Dada Gandhi, who is the State President of the minority unit of Andhra Pradesh Congress, had come to participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He suffered a heart attack while taking part in the Yatra near the Karnataka border village Heerehal on Friday evening and collapsed.

Andhra Pradesh Congress state president Shailajanath visited the hospital and enquired about Dada Gandhi's health and said Dada Gandhi is recovering.