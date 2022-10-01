Bengaluru: Anti conversion bill has been officially implemented in Karnataka after Governor Thavar Chanda Gehlot gave nod to the bill on Wednesday. The state government has issued a state Gazette notification in this regard. The 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year.

As the Bill was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP was short of majority then, the government had subsequently promulgated an ordinance in May this year to give effect to the bill. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra piloted the Bill for the consideration of the Upper House recently.

Also read: Karnataka govt to implement contentious anti-conversion bill through ordinance

Karnataka Assembly passed the anti conversion bill during the recently held monsoon session. The Bill was passed amid opposition from Congress. The bill provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to 10 years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000. The bill also makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion there shall be a 3-10 year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court. The offense under this bill is non-bailable and cognizable.