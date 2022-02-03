Udupi (Karnataka): Female students of the government pre-university college at Kundapur in Udupi district, who reached the institution wearing hijab were stopped at the gate by the college principal on Thursday. The principal informed the students that they are not allowed to wear hijab inside classrooms. He asked them to remove the headscarf and enter classrooms.

The students requested the principal and told him that the government order on status quo has not mentioned the Kundapur college. The principal told them that the circular issued by the government applies to the entire state.

This is the second such incident to be reported in the Udupi district. The first incident occurred at the PU Girls College in Udupi town a month ago, where the students are still fighting to be allowed to sit in a class while wearing a hijab.

One of the students has moved Karnataka High Court with a request to allow the right to wear hijab inside the classroom.

Meanwhile, state Fisheries Minister and Udupi district-in-charge S Angara told reporters in Udupi that the status quo ordered by the state government disallowing hijabs inside classrooms will continue till the committee appointed to study the issue submits its report.

The private college in Kundapur had witnessed a critical situation on Wednesday when some students came to classes wearing saffron shawls by chanting 'Jai Shriram' to protest against hijab-wearing students.

