Gadag (Karnataka): In an inhumane incident that took place in the Sogihala village in Gadag district, villagers killed a wolf to avenge an earlier attack on a local. They later tied the carcass to a bike and dragged it along the road.

The wolf had attacked a local, identified as one Shivraj Kumar on Saturday evening. Fortunately, the farmers who were there at the spot rescued him from the wolf. The injured man was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a bid to take revenge, the villagers killed the wolf after attacking it with sticks and stones. Later they tied the wolf's carcass to a bike and dragged it along the road and dumped it outside the village. A video of the wolf being dragged along the road went viral on social media.

Taking note of the incident, the forest department is now searching for the assailants who killed the wolf.

