Mandya (Karnataka): The Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital here asked the wife of an amputated patient to carry his severed leg and dig it somewhere by herself. This incident, which was reported here on Tuesday, has sparked outrage among the public.

The patient Prakash, originally from the Kilara village in the district, had been suffering from 'gangrene' and was admitted to MIMS Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital operated on and removed the Gangrene affected leg.

The hospital staff thereafter asked Prakash's wife Bhagyamma to pay thousands of rupees for burning his surgically removed leg. When she refused to do so, they gave the leg to her and asked her to dig it all by herself.

Also read: Jaipur hospital exchanges newborns' genders; families protest claiming male child to be theirs

Bhagyamma, overwhelmed by the unexpected response, did not know what to do and started crying. When her extended family and relatives intervened, the hospital administration was enquired about the staff behavior. The doctors informed that they had no idea that such a demand was made by the hospital staff. The higher authorities have taken a notice of the matter and have reassured action against the irresponsible staff members.