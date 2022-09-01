Mandya (Karnataka) : At a time, when controversies are making rounds regarding Ganesha festival celebrations in some places of Karnataka, Mandya has set a great example of communal harmony, where people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together to celebrate the festival.

People celebrated the festival with full enthusiasm. They decorated the pandal with garlands and flowers. They also distributed food items and 'prasad' to all the attendees. Mohamad Zakir, one of the local residents said that they want to give the message of communal harmony and they have been celebrating this festival for the last 17 years.

"Harmony and love are more important than any other communal thing, we wanted to establish the Ganesha idol and give a message to society. We are doing it for the last 17 years. There was not much communal atmosphere and Hindu Muslim issues earlier, it started only due to politics. I would like to request whoever creates such tensions to please allow us to live peacefully," the local resident Zakir said.

Yatish N, the SP of the district also participated in the celebration and said that the festival is being celebrated peacefully. "The festival is being celebrated at more than 1800 places. Here also, the festival is being celebrated peacefully, and there is no issue in Mandya as of now. We have made sufficient arrangements for the festivals," the SP said. (ANI)