Bengaluru: A 19-year-old student of AMC College from Kerala, Bannerghatta ended his life by suicide in the hostel toilet on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as Nitin, who was enrolled in the first year of CES at AMC Engineering College on Bangalore-Bannerughatta main road on December 1.

A classmate knocked on Nitin's door as the room as he did not come out for a long time. However, when there was no response from inside, the matter was reported to the hostel warden.

When the hostel staff broke the door of his room's toilet, they found the student lying in a pool of blood. Bannerghatta Police Inspector and DySP Lakshminarayan rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The police sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation to trace the reason behind the suicide.