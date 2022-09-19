Mangaluru (Karnataka): An ambulance driver-owner was lauded for his gesture by shifting a comatose Uttar Pradesh based worker from Moodbidiri to his hometown in UP, covering a distance of 2,700 kilometers in just 41 hours. The worker who was injured after a fall from the staircase of a godown is said to be now recovering at a neuro centre in Moradabad. At the request of the worker's family members, ambulance driver Anil Ruban Mendonsa accepted the task and successfully shifted the patient to his hometown.

Mehendi Hassan, a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, worked in areca nut godown in Moodbidiri's Mastikatta when he fell down and got seriously injured. He was treated at Alwas Hospital in Moodbidiri. His family decided to get treatment in Moradabad and got the consent of the hospital doctors and decided to shift him to Moradabad.

Mehendi Hasan's father had requested Anil Ruban Mendonsa, the owner of Airavata Ambulance in Moodbidiri, to take him from the hospital to the Mangaluru airport. When the patient was taken to the airport on Friday, September 9, the airline refused to take him on board without doctors and nurses. The patient was again admitted to Moodbidiri hospital.

Babbu, the father of the patient Mehndi Hasan, called the ambulance owner Anil Ruban Mendonsa on Saturday morning and requested him to take him to Moradabad in an ambulance. After that, the ambulance owner Anil Ruban Mendonsa along with Ashwath ,informed the police and agreed to transfer the patient from Moodbidiri to Moradabad.

Also Read: Three killed, two injured in accident in UP's Ghaziabad

The patient was accompanied by his father and friends on this journey. The ambulance which left Moodbidiri on Saturday reached Moradabad on Monday 12 morning. While Ashwath drove the ambulance, Anil used to look after the patient and guide the road through Google Maps.